2025 Classical Countdown Results!
The votes have all been counted, and the winning selections of All Classical Radio’s Classical Countdown to 2026 have aired on New Year’s Eve! Read on to see the results of this year’s listener-voted 100 favorite musical pieces.
Thank you to the 437 voters who participated in our annual Classical Countdown tradition, and thank you for listening to All Classical Radio. Everything we do is made possible by listener support, and we are grateful for YOU.
Happy New Year, and cheers to another year of beautiful music!
All Classical Radio’s Classical Countdown is generously sponsored by Music Millennium.
2025 Classical Countdown Results
*Works in pink are voter write-ins
- Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, “From the New World”
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, “Choral”
- Neal, Skye: Romance
- Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
- Copland: Appalachian Spring
- Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor
- Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade
- Orff: Carmina Burana
- Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, “Emperor”
- Barber: Adagio for Strings
- Holst: The Planets
- Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
- Bach: Brandenburg Concertos
- Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man
- Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring
- Ravel: Bolero
- Hisaishi: Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea
- Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
- Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, “Organ”
- Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
- Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: Winter
- Smetana: The Moldau
- Debussy: Clair de Lune
- Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Major
- Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D Major
- Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition
- Sibelius: Finlandia
- Stravinsky: The Firebird
- Dvorák: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104
- Elgar: “Enigma” Variations
- Mahler: Symphony No. 5
- Márquez, Arturo: Danzón No. 2
- Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E Major
- Bernstein: West Side Story
- Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture, Op. 26, “Fingal’s Cave”
- Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor, “Moonlight”
- Fauré: Requiem
- Satie: Gymnopedies for piano
- Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat, “Eroica”
- Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes
- Grieg: Peer Gynt
- Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet
- Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, “Pastoral”
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major
- Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovtsian Dances
- Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik
- Debussy: Prelude to The Afternoon of a Faun
- Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor
- Wagner: Ride of the Valkyries
- Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture
- Ravel: Le Tombeau De Couperin
- Barber: Violin Concerto, Op. 14
- Respighi: The Pines of Rome
- Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
- Glass: Violin Concerto No. 2, “The American Four Seasons”
- Sullivan: H.M.S. Pinafore Overture
- Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake
- Glass: Piano Etudes
- Rossini: William Tell Overture
- Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor
- Mozart: The Magic Flute
- Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances
- Beethoven: Für Elise
- Bernstein: Candide Overture
- Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C-sharp minor
- Ungar, Jay: Ashokan Farewell
- Bizet: Carmen
- Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor
- Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K. 466
- Tchaikovsky: Serenade For Strings in C
- Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique
- Handel: Water Music Suite in D Major
- Piazzolla: Libertango
- Williams: Star Wars
- Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, “American”
- Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks
- Price, Florence: Symphony No. 1 in E minor
- Puccini: Turandot: Nessun Dorma!
- Strauss, Johann, Jr: Blue Danube Waltz
- Mozart: Requiem
- Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite
- Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A Major, “Italian”
- Borodin: In the Steppes Of Central Asia
- Tchaikovsky: Romeo And Juliet Fantasy Overture
- Vivaldi: Lute (Guitar) Concerto In D, RV 93
- Albéniz: Asturias (solo guitar)
- Beach, Amy: Piano Concerto in C-sharp minor, Op. 45
- Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C Major, “The Great”
- Stravinsky: Petrouchka
- Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85
- Enesco: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1
- Liszt: Les préludes
- Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances
- Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean
- Beethoven: Egmont Overture, Op. 84
- Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2, “Mysterious Mountain”
- Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A Major
- Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in C minor
All Classical Radio’s Classical Countdown is made possible by your generous support and by Music Millennium.
Music Millennium is the oldest record store in existence in the Pacific Northwest. Throughout their 55 year history, they’ve stocked the ever-evolving gamut of formats including LP, 45, reel-to-reel, 8-track, cassette, DAT, compact disc, mini-disc, DCC, and CD-ROM.
You can visit Portland’s homegrown music store at 3158 E. Burnside (at 32nd) or learn more at musicmillennium.com.
Read other posts by Rebecca Richardson