Arts Blog

2025 Classical Countdown Results!

1/1/2026 By
Featured image for The Classical Countdown to 2025

The votes have all been counted, and the winning selections of All Classical Radio’s Classical Countdown to 2026 have aired on New Year’s Eve! Read on to see the results of this year’s listener-voted 100 favorite musical pieces.

Thank you to the 437 voters who participated in our annual Classical Countdown tradition, and thank you for listening to All Classical Radio. Everything we do is made possible by listener support, and we are grateful for YOU.

Happy New Year, and cheers to another year of beautiful music!

All Classical Radio’s Classical Countdown is generously sponsored by Music Millennium.

2025 Classical Countdown Results

*Works in pink are voter write-ins

  1. Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, “From the New World”
  2. Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, “Choral”
  3. Neal, Skye: Romance
  4. Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
  5. Copland: Appalachian Spring
  6. Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor
  7. Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade
  8. Orff: Carmina Burana
  9. Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, “Emperor”
  10. Barber: Adagio for Strings
  11. Holst: The Planets
  12. Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
  13. Bach: Brandenburg Concertos
  14. Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man
  15. Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring
  16. Ravel: Bolero
  17. Hisaishi: Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea
  18. Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
  19. Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, “Organ”
  20. Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
  21. Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: Winter
  22. Smetana: The Moldau
  23. Debussy: Clair de Lune
  24. Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Major
  25. Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D Major
  26. Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition
  27. Sibelius: Finlandia
  28. Stravinsky: The Firebird
  29. Dvorák: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104
  30. Elgar: “Enigma” Variations
  31. Mahler: Symphony No. 5
  32. Márquez, Arturo: Danzón No. 2
  33. Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E Major
  34. Bernstein: West Side Story
  35. Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture, Op. 26, “Fingal’s Cave”
  36. Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor, “Moonlight”
  37. Fauré: Requiem
  38. Satie: Gymnopedies for piano
  39. Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel
  40. Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat, “Eroica”
  41. Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes
  42. Grieg: Peer Gynt
  43. Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet
  44. Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez
  45. Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, “Pastoral”
  46. Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major
  47. Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovtsian Dances
  48. Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik
  49. Debussy: Prelude to The Afternoon of a Faun
  50. Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor
  51. Wagner: Ride of the Valkyries
  52. Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture
  53. Ravel: Le Tombeau De Couperin
  54. Barber: Violin Concerto, Op. 14
  55. Respighi: The Pines of Rome
  56. Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
  57. Glass: Violin Concerto No. 2, “The American Four Seasons”
  58. Sullivan: H.M.S. Pinafore Overture
  59. Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake
  60. Glass: Piano Etudes
  61. Rossini: William Tell Overture
  62. Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor
  63. Mozart: The Magic Flute
  64. Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances
  65. Beethoven: Für Elise
  66. Bernstein: Candide Overture
  67. Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in C-sharp minor
  68. Ungar, Jay: Ashokan Farewell
  69. Bizet: Carmen
  70. Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor
  71. Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K. 466
  72. Tchaikovsky: Serenade For Strings in C
  73. Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique
  74. Handel: Water Music Suite in D Major
  75. Piazzolla: Libertango
  76. Williams: Star Wars
  77. Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, “American”
  78. Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks
  79. Price, Florence: Symphony No. 1 in E minor
  80. Puccini: Turandot: Nessun Dorma!
  81. Strauss, Johann, Jr: Blue Danube Waltz
  82. Mozart: Requiem
  83. Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite
  84. Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A Major, “Italian”
  85. Borodin: In the Steppes Of Central Asia
  86. Tchaikovsky: Romeo And Juliet Fantasy Overture
  87. Vivaldi: Lute (Guitar) Concerto In D, RV 93
  88. Albéniz: Asturias (solo guitar)
  89. Beach, Amy: Piano Concerto in C-sharp minor, Op. 45
  90. Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C Major, “The Great”
  91. Stravinsky: Petrouchka
  92. Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85
  93. Enesco: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1
  94. Liszt: Les préludes
  95. Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances
  96. Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean
  97. Beethoven: Egmont Overture, Op. 84
  98. Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2, “Mysterious Mountain”
  99. Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A Major
  100. Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in C minor
logo: Music Millennium

All Classical Radio’s Classical Countdown is made possible by your generous support and by Music Millennium.

Music Millennium is the oldest record store in existence in the Pacific Northwest. Throughout their 55 year history, they’ve stocked the ever-evolving gamut of formats including LP, 45, reel-to-reel, 8-track, cassette, DAT, compact disc, mini-disc, DCC, and CD-ROM.

You can visit Portland’s homegrown music store at 3158 E. Burnside (at 32nd) or learn more at musicmillennium.com.

Read other posts by

All Posts

Categories

View all posts

Our Sponsors

Meet our sponsors Become a sponsor
Logo: Laurelhurst Theater
Logo: Inn at Spanish Head
Plank and Coil logo
Mary's Woods logo
KQAC 89.9 Portland/Vancouver
KQOC 88.1 Newport/Lincoln City
KQHR 88.1 Hood River/The Dalles
KQHR 96.3 Columbia Gorge East
KQMI 88.9 Manzanita
KSLC 90.3 McMinnville
95.7 FM Corvallis/Flynn