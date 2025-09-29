Arts Blog

CLASSICAL MUSIC UK: All Classical Radio names composer and young artist in residence

9/29/2025 By
Dana Sparling, All Classical Radio’s 2025 Young Artist in Residence. Photo by Frankie Tresser.

By Florence Lockheart

Portland’s independent, classically-focused radio station All Classical Radio has named Kirsten Volness as its composer in residence, and multi-instrumentalist Dana Sparling as young artist in residence. During their residencies the duo will also serve as the media network’s 2025-2026 young artist ambassadors.

The Oregon-based listener-supported radio station as one of the first in the US to offer artist residencies, and will offer Volness and Sparling access to All Classical Radio’s state-of-the-art facilities, plus opportunities for professional and creative development.

