Commemorating Juneteenth 2022

2022 marks the 157th anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in former Confederate states. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news of the Emancipation Proclamation. It was more than two years since the Proclamation had been issued in 1863, but it took until that day for word of freedom to reach every state.

Beginning in 1986 in Galveston, celebrations of freedom became a tradition on June 19, also known as Juneteenth, Freedom Day, or Jubilee Day (a name inspired by a holy year in the calendar cycle of the Hebrew Scriptures, when prisoners were released, debts forgiven, and slaves freed).

All Classical Portland is reflecting on and commemorating this day with music by African American composers and musicians of African heritage. Tune in at 89.9 FM in Portland or anywhere in the world via the live player on our website.

Here are a few of the musicians you will hear this Juneteenth on Sunday Brunch with Suzanne Nance, throughout the day, and year round on All Classical Portland.