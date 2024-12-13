Congratulations, Elaina Stuppler!
All Classical Radio is thrilled to announce that Elaina Stuppler’s position as the station’s Young Artist in Residence has been extended through Summer 2025!
Elaina has already appeared at several high-profile station events, including the unveiling of All Classical’s 40th Anniversary display at the Oregon Historical Society in January 2024, where she performed with Pink Martini band leader Thomas Lauderdale, pianist Hunter Noack, vocalist Sofia von Trapp, and others. Elaina has also played an active programming role for the International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN). In April 2024, she interviewed Dame Julie Andrews and her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, for a special episode of ICAN’s Audio Book Tour. In 2025, Elaina will continue to create content for both All Classical and ICAN’s digital channels and will perform on an upcoming episode of Thursdays @ Three in 2025.
Elaina was recently named a YoungArts Award Winner with Distinction in the Voice/Singer-Songwriter category. Winners of this national competition are chosen for their caliber of artistic achievement by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through an adjudication process that includes multiple rounds of review. All YoungArts award winners receive a cash prize, in addition to creative and professional support in their emerging careers. Out of 11,000 applicants, only 169 won with distinction. Learn more at youngarts.org.
Congratulations, Elaina, on this tremendous achievement!
ABOUT
16-year-old Elaina Stuppler is an award-winning composer, trombonist, and vocalist, who has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Sydney Opera House, the Grammy Museum, and the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Elaina is Co-Principal Trombonist of the Portland Youth Philharmonic (PYP) and was selected for All-State and All-Northwest Honor Bands for Jazz and Wind Ensemble. Her original compositions have been performed by PYP, Third Angle, Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of New York, Chamber Music Northwest, and Metropolitan Youth Symphony.