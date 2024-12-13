Congratulations, Elaina Stuppler!

All Classical Radio is thrilled to announce that Elaina Stuppler’s position as the station’s Young Artist in Residence has been extended through Summer 2025!

Elaina has already appeared at several high-profile station events, including the unveiling of All Classical’s 40th Anniversary display at the Oregon Historical Society in January 2024, where she performed with Pink Martini band leader Thomas Lauderdale, pianist Hunter Noack, vocalist Sofia von Trapp, and others. Elaina has also played an active programming role for the International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN). In April 2024, she interviewed Dame Julie Andrews and her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, for a special episode of ICAN’s Audio Book Tour. In 2025, Elaina will continue to create content for both All Classical and ICAN’s digital channels and will perform on an upcoming episode of Thursdays @ Three in 2025.