Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum Recognize Coty Raven Morris
All Classical Radio is thrilled to congratulate Coty Raven Morris, who has been named a semifinalist for the 2025 Music Educator Award, presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum. Coty is one of 25 semifinalists, selected from more than 2,400 music educators nominated from across the country. Coty was previously named a semifinalist for the 2024 Music Educator Award, as well as a quarterfinalist for the 2023 Music Educator Award and the Portland State University George C. Hoffman Faculty Award.
The ultimate recipient of the 2025 Music Educator Award will be recognized during GRAMMY Week in February 2025, prior to the GRAMMY awards ceremony, and will receive a $10,000 honorarium and matching grant for their school’s music program.
“It is inspiring to see Coty’s commitment to accessible, inclusive, and exemplary music education recognized by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum again this year,” says Suzanne Nance, President and CEO of All Classical Radio. “Coty’s ability to open minds and change lives through music is powerful to behold—in the classroom, in the community, and on the radio.”
Enjoy this video of Coty’s journey as a music educator, submitted as part of her award nomination.
ABOUT
Coty Raven Morris joined the All Classical Radio team in May 2023, and was the host of the station’s 2024 summer series, Sound in Print. In addition to her role as on air radio host, she is a featured author on the All Classical Radio Arts Blog, and a familiar voice on ICAN Radio, the station’s 24-hour arts and music network for children, their families, caregivers, and educators.
Coty is the Hinckley Assistant Professor of Music Education and Social Justice at Portland State University. She is the Northwest Choral Representative for the National Association for Music Education, as well as the Community Choir Chair for Northwest region of the American Choral Directors Association. Coty is also the Founder of Being Human Together, a community rooted in music education striving to normalize difficult topics – like mental health, systemic oppression, diversity, and inclusivity – through conversation and connection.
Read the official press release from the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum to learn more.