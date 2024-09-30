Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum Recognize Coty Raven Morris

All Classical Radio is thrilled to congratulate Coty Raven Morris, who has been named a semifinalist for the 2025 Music Educator Award, presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum. Coty is one of 25 semifinalists, selected from more than 2,400 music educators nominated from across the country. Coty was previously named a semifinalist for the 2024 Music Educator Award, as well as a quarterfinalist for the 2023 Music Educator Award and the Portland State University George C. Hoffman Faculty Award.

The ultimate recipient of the 2025 Music Educator Award will be recognized during GRAMMY Week in February 2025, prior to the GRAMMY awards ceremony, and will receive a $10,000 honorarium and matching grant for their school’s music program.

“It is inspiring to see Coty’s commitment to accessible, inclusive, and exemplary music education recognized by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum again this year,” says Suzanne Nance, President and CEO of All Classical Radio. “Coty’s ability to open minds and change lives through music is powerful to behold—in the classroom, in the community, and on the radio.”