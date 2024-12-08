All Classical’s Rebecca Richardson Named one of Current’s 2024 “Rising Stars” in Public Media

Congratulations to Rebecca Richardson, All Classical Radio’s Music Researcher & Digital Producer. She has been named a 2024 “Rising Star” by Current. The trade publication launched the honor to celebrate younger employees who are making a difference in public media. Rebecca was recognized for her work with All Classical Radio and the station’s children’s network, ICAN. “Rebecca Richardson makes a difference for All Classical’s audience every day,” says Suzanne Nance, President and CEO of All Classical Radio, who nominated Rebecca for the honor along with her enthusiastic colleagues Riley Moore and Kristina Becker. “Rebecca’s leadership and hard work have furthered All Classical Radio’s transformation into a comprehensive media arts network. Rebecca continues to build an incredible research database, spanning eras from Medieval to Modernism, and every composer she can find in between, which has deepened the information available to our on-air hosts and in-turn our audiences. She helped lead the creation of All Classical Radio’s Artist Anthology: 40 Creatives of the Pacific Northwest, a groundbreaking multimedia initiative to uplift artists. In addition, her blog posts and articles about classical music on All Classical’s website spark curiosity and enthusiasm for the artform. She’s dedicated, generous, and creative, and we are so lucky to have her on our team,” Nance adds.

Congrats again, Rebecca! Learn more and see Current’s full list of 2024 Rising Stars at current.org.

Learn more about All Classical’s Artist Anthology, which Rebecca has been spearheading, at anthology.allclassical.org.

Read blog posts by Rebecca on All Classical’s Arts Blog.

ABOUT

Music has been a fundamental part of Rebecca Richardson’s life since her earliest memories. From a childhood spent in choirs, piano lessons, and musical theater productions to earning an Master of Music degree in voice performance, she has been guided by the call of classical music. A SoCal native currently settled in SE Portland, she spent nearly a decade writing and performing on the East Coast. She got her first taste of music research while working as a Music History T.A. in grad school, and ever since, has been obsessed with humanizing the names behind the music we all love so much.

When she’s not stooped over her desk, gleefully going down rabbit holes, you can find her on long, scenic walks with her husband and daughter, savoring a glass of Pacific Northwest wine, or immersed in a sturdy historical biography.

Current is a nonprofit news organization covering public media in the U.S for professionals in the industry. Leaders and staff at NPR, PBS, CPB, public radio and TV stations, independent producers, board members, and national policymakers rely on Current for information, inspiration and insights into this mission-driven field.

Current was founded in 1980 by the National Association of Educational Broadcasters, the historic forerunner of both PBS and NPR. For several decades, Current was managed financially by WNET, a leading national producer and PBS station that serves the New York City region.

Learn more at current.org.