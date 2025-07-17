Emily Cole Reflects on The Lark Ascending

Emily Cole. Photo by Frankie Tresser. One half of All Classical Radio’s 2025/26 Artists in Residence, Emily Cole, takes us on a thrilling journey about the history and various interpretations of one of her favorite pieces of classical music. He rises and begins to round,

He drops the silver chain of sound,

Of many links without a break,

In chirrup, whistle, slur and shake.

For singing till his heaven fills,

‘Tis love of earth that he instils,

And ever winging up and up,

Our valley is his golden cup

And he the wine which overflows

to lift us with him as he goes.

Till lost on his aerial rings

In light, and then the fancy sings

These lines from George Meredith’s 1881 poem “The Lark Ascending” appear at the top of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ draft score for his work of the same name. Written just before the outbreak of the First World War, The Lark Ascending features a solo violin evoking a lark’s flight over a vast pastoral landscape. Vaughan Williams began composing the piece in 1914 and completed it when he returned from serving in the military. The work received its premiere performance in 1920.

Here’s one of my favorite renditions by pianist Benjamin Grosvenor and violinist Hyeyoon Park, recorded in 2022 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Vaughan Williams’ birth.

The following year, Vaughan Williams reworked the accompaniment into the orchestration most commonly known by listeners today. In this version, the music colorfully comes alive; the lush string harmonies propel the violin along like a gentle breeze and wind instrument solos pop out like other creatures greeting the lark.

Here’s another one of my favorite recordings, featuring soloist Iona Brown with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields.

The Lark has enjoyed tremendous popularity over the last century. It’s often performed in concerts or played on the radio. Other composers and instrumentalists have also been inspired to create their own arrangements. The lyrical violin writing of the original lends itself especially well to wind instruments, particularly the flute. The wind band (of which Vaughan Williams was very fond) also provides the perfect palette for reworking the music.

The piece has also served as inspiration for classical dance, as seen here in beautiful choreography by the great Alvin Ailey.

My favorite reimagining is an arrangement for violin and chamber choir by British composer Paul Drayton, performed here by VOCES8 and soloist Jack Liebeck. With the solo violin part intact, Drayton fills out the accompaniment with both wordless lines and text from Meredith’s original poem. The effect is both unexpected and breathtakingly beautiful.

As ubiquitous as The Lark is to many, it’s being discovered all the time by new listeners, as evidenced by the many delightful “reaction” videos to be found on YouTube! “Classical Music Reactions” feature a split screen so the viewer can follow along with the performance as the YouTuber listens in real time; occasionally these listeners are seasoned experts offering insights and critique, but usually they’re folks who are fairly new to classical music, making their unfiltered responses especially touching.

Here’s my favorite first-time reaction.

As YouTuber GIDI observes, the piece evokes freedom; in the lark’s flight over a pastoral scene, all seems at ease. For many British listeners, however, The Lark has taken on historic significance. Its countryside serenity is a stark contrast to the wartime agony just on the horizon. Whether or not Vaughan Williams intended such symbolism, the dichotomy of peace and strife held fast in the national imagination, and it’s become a significant part of Britain’s cultural history.

Here, at the opening of a Westminster Abbey service commemorating the one hundredth anniversary of WWI, the piece provided a moment for reflection and solace.

Peacetime and war, nature and humankind, innocence and world-weariness….Whatever the interpretation, Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending continues to resonate with modern listeners in its expansive and soulful expression of limitless wonder.

Photo by Frankie Tresser. ABOUT Violinist Emily Cole is one half of All Classical Radio’s 2025/26 Artists in Residence, along with her husband James Shields. Emily has been a member of the Oregon Symphony since 2011. An avid chamber musician, Emily has performed with several Portland-area ensembles including 45th Parallel Universe, Third Angle, fEARnoMUSIC, and Northwest New Music, as well as with Chatter ABQ in New Mexico. She received her B.M. from the University of Texas at Austin as a student of Brian Lewis and her M.M. from the University of North Texas as a student of Emanuel Borok. Learn more about Emily and James on the All Classical Arts Blog.