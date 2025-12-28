A Farewell Message from Sunday Brunch host Suzanne Nance

“Dear Friends,

As we gather for Sunday Brunch, I want to share a decision with you that comes from my heart. For the past ten years, it has been one of the great joys and honors of my life to lead All Classical Radio and to share time with you on the radio.

When I announced my departure as President & CEO earlier this year, the station invited me to continue hosting Sunday Brunch from my new home in Ireland. Since then, and as this year draws to a close, I’ve come to understand that All Classical Radio is beginning a beautiful new chapter under its next leader, and out of respect for the new CEO and the spirit of a new year and all the possibilities it brings, it feels right for me to pass the microphone.

So today, with deep gratitude and a full heart, I shared my final Sunday Brunch as your host. Listen again on demand until January 11, 2026.

It has been an honor to spend these Sunday mornings with you, to bring music into your homes and into your lives, and to be part of your routines… your breakfasts, your quiet moments, your challenges and celebrations.

To the donors and sponsors of this show, and to YOU and your fellow listeners and brunchers, I thank you for everything.”

-Suzanne Nance