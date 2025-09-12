All Classical Radio names Fred Child as New President & CEO

All Classical Radio is thrilled to announce Fred Child as our next President and CEO, beginning January 2, 2026.

An award-winning broadcaster and arts advocate, Fred is relocating to Oregon from New York City to join the All Classical Radio team. Among his many accomplishments, he is particularly admired for his 25-year run as host of the nationally syndicated classical music radio program, Performance Today, heard on hundreds of radio stations nationwide.

See all recent press coverage about this exciting announcement.

“Fred has been a leader in connecting music-makers with music-lovers, and advancing access to the arts with a passion and approach that is absolutely infectious. He brings an ambitious strategic vision for our arts network, guided by a deep understanding of and appreciation for public media. We are so proud to welcome him to All Classical Radio,” says All Classical Radio Board Chair Elaine Durst.