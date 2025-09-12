All Classical Radio names Fred Child as New President & CEO
All Classical Radio is thrilled to announce Fred Child as our next President and CEO, beginning January 2, 2026.
An award-winning broadcaster and arts advocate, Fred is relocating to Oregon from New York City to join the All Classical Radio team. Among his many accomplishments, he is particularly admired for his 25-year run as host of the nationally syndicated classical music radio program, Performance Today, heard on hundreds of radio stations nationwide.
See all recent press coverage about this exciting announcement.
“Fred has been a leader in connecting music-makers with music-lovers, and advancing access to the arts with a passion and approach that is absolutely infectious. He brings an ambitious strategic vision for our arts network, guided by a deep understanding of and appreciation for public media. We are so proud to welcome him to All Classical Radio,” says All Classical Radio Board Chair Elaine Durst.
“It is a joy to return to my hometown of Portland and an honor to join this beloved institution,” says Fred. “All Classical Radio delivers essential culture as a free global resource, and does so with a team of uniquely talented personalities. Their creativity inspires me to envision what we can do together through our shared experience of great music, outstanding performances, and engaging storytelling.”
Read more in the official press release, and stay tuned to learn more about All Classical Radio’s next chapter in the months ahead.
All Classical Radio partnered with URL Media to conduct this search.
Read other posts by All Classical Radio