ICAN on KOIN-TV’s Everyday Northwest

Thank you to KOIN-TV 6 and Portland’s CW host Ashley Howard for welcoming International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN) host Sarah Zwinklis and Metropolitan Youth Symphony (MYS) Music Director and All Classical Portland host Raúl Gómez-Rojas on Everyday Northwest. Sarah and Raúl talked about The Magic of Eric Carle, a collaborative concert event on January 8, 2023 featuring narrations by some of your favorite All Classical Portland hosts, live orchestral music performed by MYS, and a screening of animations by Illuminated Films.

All Classical Portland and ICAN are proud Media Sponsors of The Magic of Eric Carle.

Learn more about this exciting event in our segment on KOIN’s website and at icanradio.org.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Learn more about ICAN and The Magic of Eric Carle at icanradio.org.