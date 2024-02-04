All Classical Radio’s International Children’s Arts Network Turns 5

This April, All Classical Radio invites you to join in celebrating the fifth birthday of the International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN Radio)!

Tune in at icanradio.org for special week of programming beginning Monday April 15, 2024, including celebrity guests, brand new youth interviews, and special features revisiting some of ICAN’s first youth contributors.

Highlights of the network’s birthday programming include:

An Audio Book Tour with legendary actress, singer, and author Julie Andrews, her daughter and author Emma Walton Hamilton, hosted by All Classical’s 2024 Young Artist in Residence Elaina Stuppler

The first episode of ICAN Become season two, in which youth host Diarra Mboup interviews Tonia Jones, Nike’s VP/GM of Jordan Women’s Streetwear

Appearances by many of ICAN’s youth reporters, hosts, and contributors from its five years of broadcasting on a birthday special on April 15

Learn more about these and all of ICAN’s special birthday programming, and listen 24/7 and on demand, at icanradio.org.

About the International Children’s Arts Network.

The International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN) is a 24-hour arts and music HD radio station for children, their families, caregivers, and educators. A service of All Classical Radio, ICAN provides a dedicated space for children to listen, learn, and celebrate the joy of being a child. Available 24/7 at

icanradio.org, via All Classical’s mobile app, local HD radio, and on demand, ICAN’s arts-focused and culturally diverse programming complements educational curriculum in schools, libraries, and after-school programs while offering a unique audio destination for children and families at home and in community spaces.