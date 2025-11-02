ICAN Radio Wins 2025 Schnitzer Wonder Award

All Classical Radio’s International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN) is honored to be named the recipient the Oregon Symphony’s prestigious 2025 Schnitzer Wonder Award. This accolade comes with a $10,000 award and will be presented to ICAN and All Classical Radio during the Oregon Symphony’s Gala and Celebration Concert on April 26, 2025. Named in honor of Harold and Arlene Schnitzer, the Wonder Award is presented each year to recognize excellence in youth mentorship and education, collaboration with young artists and students, and contributing to a vibrant music and arts community. Past awardees include Fear No Music’s Young Composers Project, Portland State University Chamber Choir, and more.

ICAN (icanradio.org) is a service of All Classical Radio launched in 2019, which provides free 24-hour access to music, arts, and literature programs designed for children, educators, and families. ICAN Radio has become a vital resource for families and educators alike, serving over 30,000 listeners over the past year. The station complements in-school and at-home learning and helps young people explore creativity and art, learn about other cultures, and build confidence.

ICAN uniquely features youth voices in its programming, welcoming children ages 4 and up to host interviews, perform, and produce radio content. Since moving into the heart of Portland this past summer, young reporters and musicians have spent over 100 hours in ICAN’s Moonflower Studio, helping to amplify the stories of our community.

Young People’s Concert on ICAN Radio

This year, ICAN and All Classical Radio are excited to expand on decades of collaboration with the Oregon Symphony. In February 2025, ICAN produced and released a special broadcast edition of the Oregon Symphony’s Young People’s Concert: The Nature of Music. The program is streaming on-demand at icanradio.org until February 19, 2025, and is hosted by Oregon Symphony’s Associate Conductor Deanna Tham and student co-host Amir Avsker, a former Young Artist in Residence at All Classical Radio and ICAN. This broadcast edition is a perfect complement to prepare young people for concert attendance, and give teachers and families the opportunity to experience live performance and learn about classical music from anywhere in the world.

Previous Schnitzer Wonder Award Winners

ICAN joins past recipients of the Schnitzer Wonder Award, including:

2024: Young Composers Project of Fear No Music

2023: Outside the Frame

2022: Portland Youth Philharmonic

2021: Portland State University Chamber Choir

2020: David Douglas School District Music Education Fund

2019: Mariachi Una Voz

2018: Metropolitan Youth Symphony

2017: Dance West

2016: Pacific Youth Choir

2015: BRAVO Youth Orchestras

The International Children’s Arts Network (ICAN) is a dedicated radio station for children to listen, learn, and celebrate the joy of being a child. ICAN provides access to the arts for all and nurtures a love for music and literature through educational, multicultural arts and STEAM programming. Powered by All Classical Radio, ICAN is available regionally on HD-2 radio, mobile app, smart speakers, and at icanradio.org 24/7, with select features available on demand.