John Pitman Review: Corazón – An American cellist’s impressions of Latin America

All Classical Portland Program Director John Pitman shares his latest conversation with American cellist John-Henry Crawford. Corazón is Crawford’s second release and reflects the cellist’s own experiences in performing in Mexico and Central America, as well as visiting family members there, such as his brother who is a member of the Peace Corps.

Corazón reunites Crawford with his musical partner, pianist Victor Santiago Asunción in familiar and iconic works by composers including Manuel Ponce, Astor Piazzolla, Heitor Villa-Lobos; as well as some lesser-known composers including Egberto Gismonti. The album reveals the broad range of styles, including popular pieces such as Estrellita, as well as the “edgy” longform work, Le Grand Tango.

Hear John-Henry shares stories of his time spent abroad, learning the languages, customs, culture and yes, food, of the countries of these composers.

