John Pitman Reviews: Augustin Hadelich’s ‘American Road Trip’

Violinist Augustin Hadelich was born in Italy to German parents, and then moved to the U.S. two decades ago to study at Juilliard, where he has lived ever since. Hadelich and his music embody the idea of the “American melting pot,” as does his new album, American Road Trip.

On the album, he reflects as much on his own travels and experiences with American culture as he does on the composers whose music he features. There are composers expressing the Black American experience, including Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson and Daniel Bernard Roumain; musings on the east coast by Aaron Copland, the Jewish-American composer who evokes the Wild West better than anyone; and of course, women adding their voices to the rich American tapestry, such as Amy Beach. The recording feels very comprehensive, and yet Hadelich and his piano partner, Orion Weiss, know they are just scratching the surface here.

All Classical Radio’s Director of Music and Programming John Pitman recently spoke with Hadelich about American Road Trip, and more.

Hear their conversation below: