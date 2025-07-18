KGW: PNW mainstay radio stations take budget hits from funding cuts

Arts Blog

By Evan Watson for KGW News

Local public broadcasters that receive federal funding are facing significant cuts after Republicans in Congress narrowly agreed on Thursday to grant President Donald Trump’s request to revoke billions of dollars in funding for foreign aid and public broadcasting.

Due to the cuts, All Classical Radio — an independent Pacific Northwest staple since 1983 — just lost about $500,000, or roughly 10% of its annual operating budget.

“That rescinding of funding is catastrophic not only for all classical radio, but for so many stations across the nation that rely on this funding to ensure free, accessible programming for all, regardless of your background, your means,” said Suzanne Nance, CEO and president of All Classical Radio.

The station will now need to reassess its programming, staffing and community outreach, she said, along with its 24-hour children’s network.

