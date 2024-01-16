KGW’s Hello, Rose City: All Classical Radio celebrates 40 Years on the air

Thank you to KGW and host Lacey Evans, for having All Classical Radio’s President & CEO Suzanne Nance on Hello, Rose City! View the segment below or on the All Classical YouTube channel, to hear Suzanne discuss the station’s 40th anniversary, the upcoming move to KOIN Tower in Summer 2024, and the ground-breaking Artist Anthology.

Artist Anthology is a collection of forty of the Pacific Northwest’s trailblazing contemporary artists–the culture bearers of this region’s thriving arts community. Visit anthology.allclassical.org every week for the release of the most recent artist profile, culminating in a limited-edition book in mid-2024.

Learn more at anthology.allclassical.org.

Footage courtesy of KGW News/Hello, Rose City!

Host: Lacey Evans

Producer: Ellen Boynton