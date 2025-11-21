Host Lisa Lipton Interviews Oregon Symphony’s Paul Snyder

JUST ANNOUNCED: The Oregon Symphony has named Paul Snyder as the orchestra’s next President and Chief Executive Officer. Snyder had been appointed Interim President and CEO in July 2025.

As the strategic and operational leader of the Oregon Symphony, Snyder will oversee the artistic, financial, and administrative aspects of the organization, working in close collaboration with Jean Vollum Music Director David Danzmayr to support his artistic direction and creative vision for the orchestra. Drawing on his service on the Oregon Symphony Board of Directors, Snyder brings a deep understanding of the Symphony’s culture and long-term direction. He began an organization-wide strategic planning process in 2025 that engaged board members, musicians, staff, and other stakeholders in shaping a bold and vibrant future for the Symphony.