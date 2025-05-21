LIVE BROADCAST: “Celilo Falls” by Nancy Ives on All Classical Radio and next RII album

On June 9, 2025, All Classical Radio proudly presents a very special live broadcast from downtown Portland, inviting listeners locally and around the world to experience a historic broadcast of Nancy Ives’ Celilo Falls, performed by the Oregon Symphony under the direction of David Danzmayr. The program includes a brand-new arrangement for full orchestra of Ives’ captivating and moving work, paired with Rimsky-Korsakov’s beloved Scheherazade. Ives, a composer and cellist who has been called “one of Oregon’s most prominent and accomplished classical musicians,” (The Oregonian) is the principal cello for the Oregon Symphony.

Celilo Falls, which was premiered in its original arrangement in June 2022, is a multimedia musical experience composed in collaboration with Indigenous storyteller Ed Edmo and Native American photographer Joe Cantrell. This live broadcast will expand access to this powerful piece for listeners in the Pacific Northwest, across the United States, and globally through All Classical’s online stream. The piece will then be syndicated to radio stations across the United States at no cost.