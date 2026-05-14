Music Terminology 101: Expressive Terms

Have you ever wondered why classical music is referred to as a “work” or “piece” rather than a song? Or perhaps the difference between a motif and a theme? Do you want to understand what differentiates classical music from other genres and what aligns with music heard all over the world?

As part of our mission to advance knowledge of and appreciation for classical music, All Classical Radio recently launched a new resource for those curious to learn more about this beloved genre: the Classical Music Glossary.

In this glossary, we comb through commonly used terminology and historical timelines to help you feel more confident about and connected to the music you love.

Today’s blog post is another sneak peek into this new resource — this time, sharing insights into terms that instruct musicians on how to play the notes and the composer’s musical vision.

Tempo

Tempo is the speed of a piece of music. Tempo can also indicate the mood in which a piece, or a section of a piece, should be played. In classical music, tempo is usually indicated in Italian at the beginning of a score. In modern classical pieces, this word may be replaced by a metronome mark in beats per minute (bpm).

Tempo markings provide a general “feel” to the tempo of a piece. Tempo does not have to be fixed; it can change within a piece of music. Some examples of tempo markings are:

LARGO – Very slowly and broadly. Translates to “wide” or “broad;” similar tempo to Lento but with a sense of expansiveness.

ADAGIO – Slowly and stately, “at ease.”

ANDANTE – Moderately slow and sometimes described as “at a walking pace.”

MODERATO – Translating to “moderate”, this term implies a medium pace tempo typically ranging from 108-120 bpm.

ALLEGRO – A faster tempo that translates to “cheerful.”

VIVACE – A fast and brisk tempo that translates to “lively.”

PRESTO – The fastest tempo marking that can be described as rapid, quick, and immediate.

Dynamics

Dynamics are markings in a score that indicate the volume at which notes or phrases within a piece of music should be played, such as:

p [piano] – played softly.

f [forte] – played loudly.

Crescendo – Increasing in volume.

Decrescendo – Decreasing in volume.

Articulation

Similar to the way we articulate our words, composers and musicians use articulation markings to indicate how notes should be played. Each marking can affect the start or “attack” of a note, the end or “release,” and the overall length and connection to and from the next note.

Articulation markings are usually placed above or below a note or phrase in written music. Here are some examples:

STACCATO – Meaning “detached.” Notes are played short and disconnected, creating a detached, buoyant, and crisp sound. In music, it is marked as a dot above or below the note.

LEGATO – Meaning “tied together.” Notes are played smoothly and connected. Legato articulation is played or sung in the same breath/bow stroke.

ACCENT– A note played with more emphasis compared to notes without an accent. This can be achieved by playing the note louder with more “front” to the start of the note. An accent looks like “>” above or below a note.

If you enjoyed this post and would like to dive deeper, be sure to check out the Classical Music Glossary!