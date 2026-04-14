Music Terminology 101: Foundational Terms

Have you ever wondered why classical music is referred to as a “work” or “piece” rather than a song? Or perhaps the difference between a motif and a theme? Do you want to understand what differentiates classical music from other genres and what aligns with music heard all over the world?

As part of our mission to advance knowledge of and appreciation for classical music, All Classical Radio recently launched a new resource for those curious to learn more about this beloved genre: the Classical Music Glossary.

In this glossary, we comb through commonly used terminology and historical timelines to help you feel more confident about and connected to the music you love.

Today’s blog post is a sneak peek into this new resource. Keep reading to learn more about music terms that provide a basic understanding of what classical music is, how it’s talked about, and how it’s organized.

Classical Music

In Western culture, classical music means music rooted in long-established European sacred and secular traditions. The term “classical” is meant to distinguish the musical genre from popular music.

When referring to classical music, it is important to differentiate between classical with a lowercase “c” and Classical with an uppercase “C.” The lowercase “c” generally refers to the definition above. An uppercase “C” refers to the Classical Era of music, which lasted from approximately 1750 to 1820, featuring composers such as Mozart and Haydn.

Piece / Work vs. Song

In classical music, a composition in its entirety is referred to as a piece or work, regardless of the length or number of movements. “Song” refers specifically to a genre within classical music called Art Song. An art song is a short(ish) piece of vocal music independent of a staged work (such as an opera) and performed in a recital setting. For example, Franz Schubert’s song cycle, Winterreise, is a piece or work. However, individual works within the cycle, such as “Gute Nacht” (Good Night), are songs.

Movement

A movement is an independent section within a larger composition. A symphony, for example, often contains four movements, each with its own character, speed, and dynamic level.

Opus

Opus is derived from Latin, meaning “work.” An opus is a composition or set of compositions. A composer’s opus is numbered either in order of the date it was written or in order of the date it was published (or sometimes a combination of the two). For example, a composer’s works may be numbered in order of the date they were written while the composer was living, while pieces discovered posthumously may continue by publication date.

Key

The key is the group of notes that form the harmonic foundation of a piece of music and belong to one scale (a specific sequence of notes). Notes that travel outside the key or scale may create tension or dissonance in the music.

Melody & Harmony

A melody is an organized sequence of notes considered to be at the forefront of a piece of music. This is typically the part of a composition that the listener will remember and hum from time to time. W. A. Mozart’s Rondo alla Turca features one of the most recognizable melodies in classical music. Harmony refers to two or more notes played simultaneously to support the melody’s musical progression. In this video of Rondo alla Turca, the pianist’s left hand is providing the harmony.

Theme

Much like the theme of a book or piece of art, a theme in music is the subject of a work—the idea upon which a piece of music is written. For instance, in her Gaelic Symphony, Amy Beach uses old Irish melodies as themes, inspired by her Anglo-American heritage.

Motif

A motif (pronounced “moh-TEEF”) is a small recurring unit in a piece of music that holds thematic significance. A motif is often, but not always, shorter than a theme. For example, the repeating four-note pattern in the first movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 is a motif.

If you enjoyed this post and would like to dive deeper, be sure to check out the Classical Music Glossary!