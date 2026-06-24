Music Terminology 101: Vocal & Performance Terms

As part of our mission to advance knowledge of and appreciation for classical music, All Classical Radio recently launched a new resource for those curious to learn more about this beloved genre: the Classical Music Glossary.

In this glossary, we comb through commonly used terminology and historical timelines to help you feel more confident about and connected to the music you love.

Today’s blog post is one last preview of this new resource, this time focusing on terms related to sung genres and the performance of classical music. Keep reading to learn more!

Opera

A theatrical performance that is entirely (or mostly) sung throughout, accompanied by either an orchestra or chamber ensemble. An opera is essentially a play where the actors’ lines are sung rather than spoken. The music in an opera increases the stakes and adds additional emotional depth, making operatic plots highly dramatic.

Example: Puccini’s La bohème

Operetta

A short opera, usually with a light or humorous plot and includes spoken dialogue in between musical numbers. Operetta was immensely popular during the second half of the 19th century and contributed to the evolution of musicals.

Example: Johann Strauss II’s Die Fledermaus

Oratorio

A musical work for voices and orchestra, typically based on religious subject matter. Oratorio differs from opera in that it’s performed without the use of scenery, costumes, or staging.

Example: Georg Friedrich Handel’s Messiah

Cantata

A multi-movement piece for voice(s) and instrumental ensemble written for a concert or church performance. Like an oratorio, a cantata is performed without the use of scenery, costumes, or staging, but is a smaller-scale production than an oratorio. If the instrumental counterpart to an opera or oratorio is a symphony, the instrumental counterpart to a cantata would be chamber music.

Example: J. S. Bach’s Cantata BWV 140, “Sleepers Awake”

Aria

A song written for solo voice within an opera, oratorio, or cantata. Arias elaborate on the character’s emotional state at that moment in the story’s plot. Example: “Nessun dorma” (Let no one sleep) from Puccini’s Turandot, in which Prince Calaf reflects on his determination to win Princess Turandot’s heart.

Libretto

An Italian word meaning “booklet,” referring to the text of an opera or other long vocal work.

Recitative

Sung text in an opera, oratorio, or cantata that furthers the plot and is used primarily for narrative purposes. Recitative is meant to replicate ordinary speech and is interspersed between arias, duets, and other larger musical numbers.

Vibrato

A style of singing used in classical music in which the voice oscillates between two neighboring pitches. Vibrato comes from the Italian word “vibrare,” meaning “to vibrate.” While vibrato may sound like the singer is manipulating their voice to create waves, it is the result of the vocal folds smoothly vibrating and is 100% natural.

A cappella

Music sung without any instrumental accompaniment.

Ornamentation

A method of vocally “decorating” notes within a piece of music to emphasize the text as well as differentiate between repeated musical sections. Ornamentation can include adding notes outside of the melody, changing the rhythm of the melody, or changing the dynamics of certain phrases. During the Baroque Era, ornamentation was a style of vocal improvisation that was expected of skilled singers. Example: “Lascia ch’io pianga” (Let me weep) from Handel’s Rinaldo utilizes ornamentation when the singer repeats the first section of music at the end of the aria.

Concert vs. Recital

Concerts and recitals are both types of musical performances. A classical music concert can include any large public performance by a musician or a group of musicians.

Recitals, on the other hand, are a bit more specific. A recital is usually performed by a single musician or a small ensemble and is often (though not always) a more intimate experience than a concert, especially when held in a smaller venue.

Repertoire

A list of compositions that a musician, ensemble, or company is prepared to perform. Repertoire can also refer to a collection of well-known pieces that a musician is expected to have learned, depending on their instrument.

Performance Practice

The performance of music based on researched historical practices for a specific time period, including the use of period instruments, dynamics, articulation, tuning, and ornamentation. After listening to this recording of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 on period instruments, what stands out to you? Do you notice anything distinctive about the performance, such as differences in tempo, articulation, etc.?

“Toi Toi Toi”

Pronounced “toy,” this phrase is the classical music version of “break a leg.” The phrase originates from the old Yiddish tradition of spitting over your shoulder three times to ward off evil spirits.

If you enjoyed this post and would like to dive deeper, be sure to check out the Classical Music Glossary!