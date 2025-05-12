Musical Muses: An Artist’s Inspiration

Inspiration—that elusive lightning strike that aids in the creation of novels, symphonies, and the most beautiful works of art. I’m sure all of us can relate to that classic image of the tortured writer, up at 3:00 AM with nothing but a blank page in front of them. No matter what the medium, it isn’t easy to find that spark that sets your idea in motion. For some, the best ideas come from the people around them.

Today, we’re going to take a trip down memory lane and appreciate the muses that inspired some of the best composers of their era.

Beethoven and the everyday hero

A man who needs no introduction, Beethoven is regarded as one of the most influential composers of all time. His Symphony No. 3, commonly known as the “Eroica” Symphony, has been considered the point at which Western classical music began to transition into the Romantic Era. Part of what made Symphony No. 3 so revolutionary was the first inklings of what would later be called programmatic music. Unlike typical compositions from the Classical Era, programmatic music is a type of instrumental music that tells a story. Famous examples are Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture or Berlioz’s Symphony Fantastique.



The Eroica Symphony didn’t yet have a cohesive story to tell, but rather communicated a feeling, an idea that stirred the audience to think of triumph and freedom. In the beginning, Beethoven was inspired by Napoleon Bonaparte. To many, Napoleon embodied the sentiments of democracy and justice that permeated the French Revolution. Considering himself a “free spirit,” Beethoven felt a kinship with Napoleon that fueled his composition. However, upon hearing that Napoleon had crowned himself Emperor of France, the furious Beethoven cried out, “So he is no more than a common mortal! Now, too, he will tread under foot all the rights of Man…” He promptly scratched out his dedication and renamed the symphony in honor of the everyday hero.

Robert Schumann and the incomparable Clara Schumann

Clara Schumann was one of the most distinguished musicians of the Romantic Period. An incredible pianist, teacher, and composer, she also inspired a flurry of compositions. Felix Mendelssohn, Franz Liszt, and Johannes Brahms all dedicated works to her. When she met her future husband, Robert Schumann, Clara had already made a name for herself touring across Europe. Robert was one of her father’s piano students, and throughout the years, he developed an affection for Clara that resulted in the frequent exchange of love letters.

Once her father caught wind of their affair, he promptly kicked Robert to the curb and sent Clara on tour to separate the young lovers. Despite many attempts by Robert to win him over, Clara’s father continued to refuse to consent to their marriage. In the end, the case went to court, where the judge ruled in favor of the couple. They were married in September of 1840, the day before Clara’s 21st birthday. The following year, Robert wrote his fourth symphony and dedicated it to Clara, although it was later revised and rededicated to their mutual friend, violinist Joseph Joachim. While one might feel confused by the change, Clara had gone on record to say she strongly preferred the second version.

Richard Wagner and his gift to Cosima Wagner

Richard Wagner was an imposing figure credited with revolutionizing opera and changing theatre as we know it. One would be forgiven for believing this titan of history was more myth than man. However, he was hounded by many romantic debacles throughout his life. These failed relationships culminated in his invitation to Cosima von Bülow and her husband, Hans von Bülow, to Wagner’s home in Switzerland. Cosima, the daughter of pianist and fellow composer, Franz Liszt, arrived a few days before her husband. Thus started a love affair that would persist for the rest of Wagner’s life.

The then-married Wagner did not publicly pursue Cosima, but they continued seeing each other in secret. She even gave birth to two of his illegitimate daughters. In the end, Cosima divorced Hans in 1863, shortly after the death of Wagner’s first wife. She promptly moved in with Wagner, followed by their children. In 1869, he composed Siegfried Idyll as a gift to Cosima in celebration of the birth of their son. The sweet, tender piece was first performed Christmas morning on the stairs of their villa, letting Cosima awaken to its opening melody.

Edward and Alice Elgar’s guessing game

On the evening of October 21st, 1898, an exhausted and exasperated Edward Elgar sat down at his piano. He had hoped that playing would help raise his spirits, but little did he know he would stumble upon the melody that would inspire one of the greatest pieces of the 19th century. During his mindless playing, his wife, Alice, exclaimed, “Edward, that’s a good tune.” Awakened from his daydream, he played the tune again and saw potential.

In the coming weeks, Elgar would manipulate and shift the melody to imitate his friends, family, and neighbors. Alice listened, endlessly entertained, and tried to guess who he was mimicking. These moments between them would become the groundwork for his orchestral work, Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36, more commonly called the “Enigma Variations.” Elgar dedicated the work “to my friends pictured within” and prefaced each of the 14 variations with the initials, name, or nickname of the friend depicted.

More Musical Relationships to Explore