All Classical Exhibit at Oregon Historical Society

As we continue to celebrate our exciting 40th anniversary, we are proud to announce a brand new All Classical Radio exhibit is now open at the Oregon Historical Society (OHS)! This vibrant display takes visitors on a journey through our rich history, showcasing pivotal moments and the creative individuals who have made All Classical what it is today.

All Classical Radio: Orchestrating Magic for 40 Years runs October 2023 through February 2024 at OHS (1200 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205). We invite you to visit and immerse yourself in the story of our station.

As we reflect on our past four decades, we’re filled with gratitude for your support. We look forward to many more years of celebrating classical music and the arts with you, on the radio and in the community.

ABOUT

Broadcast for the first time in 1983, All Classical has touched the lives of millions of radio listeners over the last 40 years through the power of music and the arts. With listeners across the USA and streaming from over 100 countries, All Classical Radio has grown from our humble beginnings: All Classical is now is the highest ranked classical radio station for market share in the country (Nielsen Audio). With this exhibit, we invite you to revisit the station’s history and all who made it possible and to celebrate the beloved radio hosts, unique musical programs, and groundbreaking outreach initiatives that have made this region’s classical music radio station a leader in the classical music and public radio industries, and a cornerstone of our regional creative community.

The Oregon Historical Society is dedicated to making Oregon’s long, rich history visible and accessible to all. For more than a century, OHS has served as the state’s collective memory, gathering and preserving a vast collection of artifacts, photographs, films, manuscripts, books, and oral histories. OHS exists because history is powerful, and because a history as deep and rich as Oregon’s cannot be contained within a single story or point of view.

Stop by OHS or learn more at ohs.org.