Brandi Parisi Interviews Opera in the Park’s Ashley Clark

Opera in the Park has featured free world-class opera performances for the Portland community for over two decades. They recently announced the appointment of their first-ever Executive Director, Ashley Clark.

Ashley has a very special relationship with the organization. All Classical host Brand Parisi spoke with Ashley about her new roll, and Opera in the Park’s upcoming production of Bizet’s Carmen on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at Portland’s Peninsula Park. Learn more at operaintheparkportland.org.

All Classical Radio is the Official Media Sponsor for Opera in the Park.