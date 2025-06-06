Arts Blog

Brandi Parisi Interviews Opera in the Park’s Ashley Clark

6/6/2025 By
Featured image for Arts Blog post: Brandi Parisi Interviews Opera in the Park's Ashley Clark
Ashley Clark, photo by Rebecca Zeller

Opera in the Park has featured free world-class opera performances for the Portland community for over two decades. They recently announced the appointment of their first-ever Executive Director, Ashley Clark.

Ashley has a very special relationship with the organization. All Classical host Brand Parisi spoke with Ashley about her new roll, and Opera in the Park’s upcoming production of Bizet’s Carmen on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at Portland’s Peninsula Park. Learn more at operaintheparkportland.org.

All Classical Radio is the Official Media Sponsor for Opera in the Park.

Hear Brandi’s conversation with Ashley below.

Read other posts by

All Posts

Categories

View all posts

Our Sponsors

Plank and Coil logo
Logo: Maryhill Museum of Art
logo: Rose Villa Senior Living
Logo: Creo Chocolate

Meet all of our sponsors  |  Become a sponsor

  • KQAC 89.9 Portland/Vancouver
  • KQOC 88.1 Newport/Lincoln City
  • KQHR 88.1 Hood River/The Dalles
  • KQHR 96.3 Columbia Gorge East
  • KQMI 88.9 Manzanita
  • KSLC 90.3 McMinnville
  • 95.7 FM Corvallis/Flynn