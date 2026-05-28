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OREGON ARTSWATCH:  All Classical Radio’s Recording Inclusivity Initiative Announced New Album, AWAKEN

5/28/2026 By in Press Coverage
Featured image for Announcing All Classical Radio’s Recording Inclusivity Initiative Releases Third Album, AWAKEN

Oregon ArtsWatch by Matthew Neil Andrews

Dear reader: Celilo Falls is already making its way to your speakers and headphones. It’s coming this very summer, as part of All Classical Radio’s Recording Inclusivity Initiative. You can pre-order it at shop.allclassical.org.

“The third installment in All Classical Radio’s award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative, AWAKEN continues the network’s monumental effort to rectify inequities in classical music recording. Chamber pieces little tiny stone, full of blue fire by Kirsten Volness and Innovative Elegance by Nicole Buetti stand alongside the orchestral work Celilo Falls by Nancy Ives, casting women composers in the spotlight and inviting listeners from across the globe to hear imaginative new music. These talented contemporaries partner up with award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated performers to send a powerful message regarding the importance of artistic collaboration.”

Keep reading at orartswatch.org.

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