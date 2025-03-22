Host Brandi Parisi Interviews Eugene Symphony’s Alex Prior

Alex Prior, the newly appointed Music Director of the Eugene Symphony, speaks with All Classical Radio host Brandi Parisi. In this wide-ranging discussion, they talked about Alex’s phenomenal career (he was Assistant Conductor of the Seattle Symphony at age 17!), universality in music, the importance of outreach and community, his love of the Pacific Northwest, and his interest in geographic elevation facts.

Conductor and Composer Alex Prior (b. 1992) brings over 19 years of international and critically acclaimed experience to his appointment as Music Director-designate of the Eugene Symphony. His tenure with the Eugene Symphony will begin in fall, 2025. Alex has earned a reputation since early childhood for his profound and visionary music making which he has had the opportunity to share with some of the world’s greatest soloists, orchestras, and opera companies.

Alex began his post-secondary studies at the St. Petersburg Conservatory at the age of 13 with a dual major in conducting with Alexander Alexeev and composition with Boris Tishchenko. He made his professional conducting debut at 14, conducting Rimsky-Korsakov’s The Tsar’s Bride and graduated with top honors at the age of 17 – a feat only matched by Sergei Prokofiev. Immediately thereafter he was appointed by the Seattle Symphony as an Assistant Conductor.

He will take the artistic helm at the Eugene Symphony for their 60th anniversary 2025/26 season.

Learn more at eugenesymphony.org