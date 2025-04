Host Brandi Parisi Interviews poets Dao Strom & Alicia Jo Rabins

April is National Poetry Month. All Classical Radio host Brandi Parisi recently spoke with with Portland-based songwriters, composers, and poets Dao Strom and Alicia Jo Rabins about their new collaborative project/album, Wild Nights.

Hear their interview, including details about the multi-year project, their music choices of folk and Americana, and the poetry of Emily Dickinson below: