John Pitman Review: Christopher O’Riley’s ‘The Well-Tempered Clavier’

In May 2024, pianist Christopher O’Riley was in Portland for a concert with his good friend, cellist Matt Haimovitz. All Classical Radio’s Program Director, John Pitman, invited Christopher for an interview in the Roger O. Doyle Performance Studio, the day before their concert.

Christopher shared his knowledge, talent, and insight about Bach and the upcoming album, The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1. He performed two of the preludes and fugues in the studio, and – through interjected examples during their conversation – revealed hidden dialogues within Bach’s work. It was a very illuminating conversation, with powerful music by, arguably, one of music’s greatest composers.