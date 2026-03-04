Randall Scotting, who hails from rural Colorado originally, is an internationally known singer of that very specialized and cultivated vocal range known as the countertenor. He’s already well established in the opera world, singing music which was originally written for the superstars of the Baroque, the castrati.

Scotting’s fourth and newest album is the result of years of research into one of history’s top castrati, Nicolini.

In this interview with All Classical’s John Pitman, Scotting uncovers the fascinating world of these unique singers and the dazzling, pyrotechnic and ultimately very moving, music that was tailor-made for them. Scotting brings Nicolini and his music to life in his new album, Divine Impresario.