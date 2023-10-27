Arts Blog

John Pitman Review: Plínio’s Fernandes ‘Bacheando’

10/27/2023 By

Plínio Fernandes is a London-based Brazilian guitarist who has just released his second album. Bacheando explores the long-established influence of Bach’s music on Brazilian composers. Chief among them is Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959), whose series titled Bachianas Brazileiras fuse the Baroque-age forms of Bach with the rhythm and styles of Brazilian music. 

He recently spoke to All Classical Radio host John Pitman about his latest album, Bacheando.

Fernandes performs examples of these, but also shares further explorations, such as Bachianinha 1 & 2 by Paulinho Nogueira; and an almost direct “answer” to Bach’s Prelude, Fugue and Allegro, in a work by Sérgio Assad, who has been a mentor to Fernandes for many years.

John chats with this remarkable guitarist about the music, the people who have been an inspiration, and on reconnecting with Brazilian culture while living in London:

Plínio’s Fernandes’s Bacheando is available now on Decca Gold.

Read other posts by
Program Director

Categories

Our Sponsors

Tributary Hotel Logo
Travel Ashland 2022
jaguar Land Rover
Albertina Kerr
New Seasons Market

Meet all of our sponsors  |  Become a sponsor

  • KQAC 89.9 Portland/Vancouver
  • KQOC 88.1 Newport/Lincoln City
  • KQHR 88.1 Hood River/The Dalles
  • KQHR 96.3 Columbia Gorge East
  • KQMI 88.9 Manzanita
  • KSLC 90.3 McMinnville
  • 95.7 FM Corvallis/Flynn
X