John Pitman Review: Plínio’s Fernandes ‘Bacheando’

Plínio Fernandes is a London-based Brazilian guitarist who has just released his second album. Bacheando explores the long-established influence of Bach’s music on Brazilian composers. Chief among them is Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959), whose series titled Bachianas Brazileiras fuse the Baroque-age forms of Bach with the rhythm and styles of Brazilian music.

He recently spoke to All Classical Radio host John Pitman about his latest album, Bacheando.

Fernandes performs examples of these, but also shares further explorations, such as Bachianinha 1 & 2 by Paulinho Nogueira; and an almost direct “answer” to Bach’s Prelude, Fugue and Allegro, in a work by Sérgio Assad, who has been a mentor to Fernandes for many years.

John chats with this remarkable guitarist about the music, the people who have been an inspiration, and on reconnecting with Brazilian culture while living in London:

Plínio’s Fernandes’s Bacheando is available now on Decca Gold.