John Pitman Review: Thibaut Garcia’s ‘El Bohemio’

12/29/2023 By

All Classical Radio’s Program Director John Pitman shares his first-ever interview with Thibaut Garcia, discussing the guitarist’s latest release, El Bohemio (Erato/Warner Classics).  A tribute to the remarkable Paraguayan guitarist, composer and poet Agustín Barrios (1885-1944), Garcia tells John about the origins of his love of this music, what he learned about this somewhat enigmatic and complicated life, and answers John’s questions about his own approach to playing. 

Hear selections of Garcia’s new recording, along with the conversation below.

Thibaut Garcia’s El Bohemio is available now on Erato/Warner Classics.

