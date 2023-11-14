John Pitman Review: Randall Goosby ‘Violin Concertos’

All Classical Radio’s program director, John Pitman, chats with American violinist Randall Goosby about his second album with Decca Classics. The dynamic young soloist brings freshness to a concerto he first encountered as a teenager: Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, and shimmering performances of Florence Price’s two Violin Concertos, with the Philadelphia Orchestra and Yannick Nézet-Séguin. There’s also a wonderful arrangement of Price’s piece, Adoration, arranged especially for the Philadelphia string section.

Their conversation delves into the challenges of playing a work like the Bruch, which is so familiar and enters a field that is plum with earlier interpretations, and sheds light on the concertos of Florence Price which are fast becoming favorites of audiences and performers. Randall also shares a wonderful and revealing story from his first serious encounter with the Bruch concerto, which he studied with violinist Philippe Quint.

Hear John’s conversation with Randall Goosby, along with highlights from the new album:

Randall Goosby’s Violin Concertos is available now on Decca Classics.