John Pitman Review: Benjamin Grosvenor Schumann & Brahms

All Classical Portland’s Program Director John Pitman recently spoke with British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor, whose new recording touches on the relationships of Johannes Brahms and Robert and Clara Schumann.

Grosvenor chose works that link together Brahms as a young man meeting Robert and his wife, pianist and composer, Clara Wieck Schumann, and Brahms later in life, writing music that expresses his lifelong friendship with, Clara. Mr. Grosvenor shares the delightful backstory to the main work on his recording: Robert Schumann’s Kreisleriana, inspired by the music-loving hero in a story by German Romantic author and composer E.T.A. Hoffmann. Excellently and sensitively played, the music of three masters of classical music come to life in Grosvenor’s playing.

Enjoy his conversation with John below:

Benjamin Grosvenor’s Schumann & Brahms is available now on Decca.