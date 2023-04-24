Arts Blog

John Pitman Review: Benjamin Grosvenor Schumann & Brahms

4/24/2023 By

All Classical Portland’s Program Director John Pitman recently spoke with British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor, whose new recording touches on the relationships of Johannes Brahms and Robert and Clara Schumann.

Grosvenor chose works that link together Brahms as a young man meeting Robert and his wife, pianist and composer, Clara Wieck Schumann, and Brahms later in life, writing music that expresses his lifelong friendship with, Clara. Mr. Grosvenor shares the delightful backstory to the main work on his recording:  Robert Schumann’s Kreisleriana, inspired by the music-loving hero in a story by German Romantic author and composer E.T.A. Hoffmann.  Excellently and sensitively played, the music of three masters of classical music come to life in Grosvenor’s playing.

Enjoy his conversation with John below:

Benjamin Grosvenor’s Schumann & Brahms is available now on Decca.

Read other posts by
Program Director

Categories

Our Sponsors

Oregon Community Foundation
Plank and Coil logo
Neil Kelly
Willamette Vital Health logo

Meet all of our sponsors  |  Become a sponsor

  • KQAC 89.9 Portland/Vancouver
  • KQOC 88.1 Newport/Lincoln City
  • KQHR 88.1 Hood River/The Dalles
  • KQHR 96.3 Columbia Gorge East
  • KQMI 88.9 Manzanita
  • KSLC 90.3 McMinnville
  • 95.7 FM Corvallis/Flynn
X