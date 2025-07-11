John Pitman Reviews: Marc-André Hamelin’s ‘Found Objects / Sound Objects’

Recorded in the All Classical Radio studios during his visit to promote his performance with Vancouver Symphony, pianist Marc-André Hamelin chats with Director of Music and Programming John Pitman about his 92nd (!) album, Found Objects / Sound Objects.

Host John Pitman and pianist Marc-André Hamelin

The new album includes works by 20th century icons such as John Cage, Stefan Wolpe, and Frank Zappa, as well as Marc’s friends John Oswald and Yehudi Wyner. The album concludes with a work by Marc himself, titled Hexensabbat, which is German for Witches’ Sabbath.

In their conversation, Marc gives insight into these fascinating, challenging and also charming 20th and 21st century works for piano.

Hear the conversation below:

Marc-André Hamelin’s Found Objects / Sound Objects is available now on Hyperion Records.