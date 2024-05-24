John Pitman Review: Danish String Quartet’s ‘Keel Road’

In April, the Danish String Quartet performed the world premiere of a new work written for them by English composer Thomas Adès at Carnegie Hall.

For this edition of John Pitman’s Reviews, John has invited All Classical Radio host Warren Black to speak with the Quartet about the premiere and get a preview of their upcoming new album, Keel Road. The album features arrangements of folk music and more.

Hear Violinist Frederik Øland and violist Asbjørn Nørgaard tell Warren Black about some of the music on their new album, coming soon in the summer of 2024.