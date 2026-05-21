John Pitman Reviews: Jan Lisiecki Return to Mozart
“Engaging with the genius of Mozart’s music is a true privilege” –Jan Lisiecki
Listening to pianist Jan Lisiecki talk about Mozart and his piano concertos, it becomes apparent that the 31 year old Canadian artist means what he says.
In John Pitman’s latest Arts Blog feature, Lisiecki shares why Mozart is indeed a privilege to play, as well as the reasons for pairing these two seemingly distant (in Mozart’s output) piano concertos on the same album. The answers reveal quite a few.
Lisiecki returns to the concertos of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a decade after recording Nos. 20 and 21 for his DG debut album (“beautiful Mozart playing, direct, unmannered and fresh” – The New York Times). Set for release as the music world marks the 270th anniversary of Mozart’s birth, Lisiecki’s latest recording presents a contrasting but complementary pair of works in E flat major, Concertos Nos. 9 and 22. Joining the pianist are conductor Manfred Honeck and the players of the Bamberger Symphoniker.
Ever since he first worked with Maestro Honeck in Chicago in 2019, Jan Lisiecki had been keen to record with him. “I immediately felt that he had such an affinity and respect for Mozart’s music and was able to communicate it with the orchestra – the phrasing, the elegance, the beauty,” he recalls. “So to work with him on a recording of Mozart is an absolute joy and privilege.”
Lisiecki’s praise extends to the musicians of the Bamberger Symphoniker. “They’re dedicated, passionate and also respectful of tradition,” he says. “It’s inspiring to find musicians who have vigour and freshness, but also follow the indications of the composer and the urgings of the conductor – and of the soloist too!”
Hear John Pitman’s recent conversation with Jan Lisiecki below.
Jan Lisiecki’s Mozart Piano Concertos Nos 9 & 22 is available now on Deutsche Grammophon.
Read other posts by John Pitman
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