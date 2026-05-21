“Engaging with the genius of Mozart’s music is a true privilege” –Jan Lisiecki

Listening to pianist Jan Lisiecki talk about Mozart and his piano concertos, it becomes apparent that the 31 year old Canadian artist means what he says.

In John Pitman’s latest Arts Blog feature, Lisiecki shares why Mozart is indeed a privilege to play, as well as the reasons for pairing these two seemingly distant (in Mozart’s output) piano concertos on the same album. The answers reveal quite a few.

Lisiecki returns to the concertos of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a decade after recording Nos. 20 and 21 for his DG debut album (“beautiful Mozart playing, direct, unmannered and fresh” – The New York Times). Set for release as the music world marks the 270th anniversary of Mozart’s birth, Lisiecki’s latest recording presents a contrasting but complementary pair of works in E flat major, Concertos Nos. 9 and 22. Joining the pianist are conductor Manfred Honeck and the players of the Bamberger Symphoniker.