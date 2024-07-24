Arts Blog

John Pitman Review: John Malkovich in ‘The Music Critic’

7/24/2024 By

John Pitman, All Classical’s Program Director, recently caught up with Hollywood actor and classical musician John Malkovich. Hear their hilarious chat about Malkovich’s The Music Critic, released last year from a recording made in 2020.

Malkovich shares what went into this funny and fascinating recording, based on the live show, where the actor reads actual (and unbelievably negative) contemporary reviews of Dvořák, Beethoven, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, and other 20th century composers.

John (Pitman) had a blast talking with one of his favorite actors about the process, and their shared love of classical music. He hopes you enjoy it just as much!

John Malkovich in ‘The Music Critic is available on EuroArts.

