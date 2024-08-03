John Pitman Review: Miloš’s ‘Baroque’

Miloš, the superstar guitarist who has recorded the standard guitar repertoire, explored the Beatles, as well as the experience of isolation, returns with a carefully-curated collection of music of the 18th century.

Baroque is the guitarist’s rediscovery of music that he was taught when a student, to which he now brings his own interpretation and mode of expression. There are Scarlatti sonatas and movements of violin concertos, Boccherini’s Fandango, and of course the music of Bach which, for Miloš, is the musical center of the musical universe.

Hear Miloš’s converdation with All Classical Radio’s Program director John Pitman, along with excerpts from Baroque.

Baroque is available now on Sony Classical.

Special thanks to All Classical’s Dylan Bodnarick for editing this interview.