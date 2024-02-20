John Pitman Review: James Newton Howard’s ‘Night After Night’

For this edition of John Pitman’s Reviews, John has invited All Classical Radio’s host of our syndicated film music program, The Score, to review a beautiful new recording reimagining original film scores. Night After Night celebrates one of the richest collaborations between a contemporary film director and a composer – an all-new recording of music for M. Night Shyamalan’s most acclaimed films by the Emmy®- and Grammy®-winning composer and nine-time Oscar® nominee James Newton Howard.

Edmund asks Mr. Howard to share memories of his earliest collaborations with the celebrated director of “The Sixth Sense”, “The Village”, “Unbreakable”, and more, and about how this new set of orchestrations bring in classical music superstars, Hilary Hahn, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and Maria Baiser. Mr. Howard also shines light on the fascinating process that goes into melding the visual component of film with the emotional element that music can lend to a scene, or an entire film.

James Newton Howard’s Night After Night: Music from the Movies of M. Night Shyamalan is available now on Sony Classical.

John Pitman would like to give special thanks to Edmund Stone, and to All Classical host and producer, Dylan Bodnarick for their contributions to this feature.