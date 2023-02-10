Arts Blog

John Pitman Review: Carlos Simon’s ‘Together’

Composer Carlos Simon has received numerous awards and nominations for works such as 2021’s Requiem for the Enslaved. He recently spoke to All Classical Radio host John Pitman about his latest album Together, a 10-track project that came about from the desire to simply make music with friends and colleagues, after the long period of separation during the pandemic.

Among these friends is soprano J’Nai Bridges, who sings Simon’s arrangement of the hymn Near the Cross, as well as the opening track, Prayer. Carlos tells John “because…always begin with a prayer.”), Violinist Randall Goosby joins the composer in Simon’s achingly beautiful rendition of Amazing Grace.

Hear John’s full interview with Carlos Simon, woven with music excerpts from Together:

Together by Carlos Simon is available now on Decca Classics. Purchase the album and learn more at carlossimonmusic.com.

