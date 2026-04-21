Arts Blog

John Pitman Reviews: ‘Terra Infirma’

4/21/2026 By in ACR Happenings, Contemporary, Interview, Pitman Reviews
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John Pitman’s latest conversation is with two artists who knew each other’s work, but who had not worked together, before this project. In this bold new work, with a title taken from a poem by Robert Walters, the harp symbolizes the protagonist Earth, both fragile and powerful.

Terra Infirma was directly inspired by the experiences of its creative team. Composer Reena Esmail, who resides in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Altadena, was forced to evacuate her home during the catastrophic fires of January 2025. Harpist Yolanda Kondonassis, a committed advocate for the environment, is founder and director of the non-profit organization Earth at Heart.

The towering instrument is moved choreographically by Kondonassis across the stage as she journeys through various arrays of suspended percussion. In the composer’s words, the work is “part virtuoso concerto, part performance art, and part theater.”

Hear John Pitman’s interview with Kondonassis and Esmail about their new joint project, Terra Infirma below:

Featured image for John Pitman Reviews: 'Terra Infirma'

Terra Infirma by harpist Yolanda Kondonassis and composer Reena Esmail is available now on Azica Records.

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