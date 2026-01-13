Arts Blog

John Pitman Reviews: Christopher Tin’s ‘Song Offerings’

1/13/2026
Christopher Tin by Andy Wilkinson

During rehearsals for his choral cycle The Lost Birds, Colorado-based choral group Kantorei collaborated with two-time GRAMMY-winning composer Christopher Tin on a new piece. The choir would later describe this new work as a celebration of “unbridled joy!”

American poet and lyricist Charles Anthony Silvestri worked closely with Tin and Kantorei on this project.

From these collaborations, the album Song Offerings was born.

All Classical Radio’s John Pitman recently had the pleasure of speaking with Tin about the inspiration behind the multi-movement cycle, how the sources – which range from Rabindranath Tagore to the New Testament and Ovid’s Metamorphosis – reflect ancient expressions of love, while at the same time giving voice to our fellow living humans.

Hear their conversation below:

Christopher Tin’s latest album Song Offerings is available now on Decca Records.

