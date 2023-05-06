John Pitman Review: Eric Whitacre & Voces8 ‘Home’

All Classical Portland’s Program Director John Pitman recently spoke with American choral composer Eric Whitacre, who has a career now spanning over three decades, is one of the world’s most popular composers among audiences and choirs alike. Several of his works have been recorded multiple times, but even then, the composer sees opportunities when one special group comes forth to work with him.

The 8-voice British mixed choir, Voces8, renowned for their stunningly melded yet clear singing, collaborated with Whitacre on Home, which includes the very personal musical statement, The Sacred Veil. There are also several stand-alone works such as The Seal Lullaby, Go Lovely Rose…, and a world premiere: All Seems Beautiful to Me (with text by Whitman). John Pitman interviews Mr. Whitacre, and weaves in moments of musical magic as sung by Voces8.

Hear John’s conversation with Eric below:

Home is available now through Eric’s website, ericwhitacre.com.