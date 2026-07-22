John Pitman Reviews: Alice Sara Ott’s Piano Works
All Classical Radio’s Director of Music and Programming, John Pitman, recently spoke with pianist Alice Sara Ott about her latest recording: 30 piano works by the Icelandic composer, Jóhann Jóhannsson.
Ott describes the recording experience, which took place in Jóhannsson’s native Reykjavík, with recording engineers and colleagues who worked with the composer prior to his death in 2018.
Ott’s debut album in 2008 when she was 19, featured Liszt’s Transcendental Etudes. She shares how her career at first included Beethoven, Grieg and Chopin, but gradually expanded to include more contemporary composers, and even those writing for film such as Jóhannsson, Bryce Dessner, and Joe Hisaishi. She plans to record piano concertos by Dessner and Hisaishi in the near future, as she remains connected with the greats of the past, while forging new paths into the future.
Hear her conversation with John Pitman below:
Alice Sara Ott’s Jóhann Jóhannsson: Piano Works is available now on Deutsche Grammophon.
Read other posts by John Pitman
Program Director