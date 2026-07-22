All Classical Radio’s Director of Music and Programming, John Pitman, recently spoke with pianist Alice Sara Ott about her latest recording: 30 piano works by the Icelandic composer, Jóhann Jóhannsson.

Ott describes the recording experience, which took place in Jóhannsson’s native Reykjavík, with recording engineers and colleagues who worked with the composer prior to his death in 2018.