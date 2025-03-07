Arts Blog

John Pitman Reviews: Benjamin Appl’s ‘For Dieter’

7/3/2025 By
Pitman Reviews: Appl with Fischer-Dieskau in 2009
Appl with Fischer-Dieskau in 2009

German-British baritone Benjamin Appl’s past recordings and recitals have explored subjects such as the idea of home (Heimat), the consequences of making choices (Forbidden Fruit), and the works of composers such as György Kurtág. Now on his latest album, For Dieter: The Past and the Future, Appl marks the centenary of the birth of arguably the greatest interpreter of Art song, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, born in Berlin on May 28, 1925.

This new release is of personal significance for Appl, who in his mid-twenties was invited to study with the great baritone, during what became the final weeks of the elder singer’s life. The experience had a profound impact on Appl, who has felt his mentor’s presence and influence over the years. For Dieter contains Appl’s personal playlist, inspired by Fischer-Dieskau’s teenage experiences in World War II, through an extraordinary career spanning six decades, dozens of recordings, and a life well-lived.

Below is John Pitman’s recent conversation with Appl, along with musical excerpts from his new album.

Benjamin Appl’s For Dieter: The Past and the Future is available now as an album as well as a 140 page CD-Book, featuring personal text written by Appl with previously unpublished photos and letters offering a glimpse into Fischer-Dieskau’s life and legacy. Learn more.

