John Pitman Reviews: Gautier Capuçon’s Gaïa

French classical cellist Gautier Capuçon and his instrument becomes the voice of the Earth in an inspired new album of world premiere recordings in Gaïa. Uniting seventeen original contributions by sixteen contemporary composers, his new project sets out to explore humanity’s relationship to nature through a multifaceted lens, drawing from different musical genres, aesthetics, and cultural influences as well as the formidable contrasts of the natural world.

Taking its name from the Greek goddess of the Earth and Mother of all life, Gaïa showcases diverse new works by artists you hear on All Classical Radio regularly, such as Max Richter, Ludovico Einaudi, and Joe Hisaishi – as well as emerging talents: Armand Amar, Jasmine Barnes, Olivia Belli, Quenton Blache, Michael Canitrot, JB Dunckel, Missy Mazzoli, Gabriela Montero, Nico Muhly, Xavier Foley, and Ayanna Witter-Johnson.