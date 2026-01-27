John Pitman Reviews: Gautier Capuçon’s Gaïa
French classical cellist Gautier Capuçon and his instrument becomes the voice of the Earth in an inspired new album of world premiere recordings in Gaïa. Uniting seventeen original contributions by sixteen contemporary composers, his new project sets out to explore humanity’s relationship to nature through a multifaceted lens, drawing from different musical genres, aesthetics, and cultural influences as well as the formidable contrasts of the natural world.
Taking its name from the Greek goddess of the Earth and Mother of all life, Gaïa showcases diverse new works by artists you hear on All Classical Radio regularly, such as Max Richter, Ludovico Einaudi, and Joe Hisaishi – as well as emerging talents: Armand Amar, Jasmine Barnes, Olivia Belli, Quenton Blache, Michael Canitrot, JB Dunckel, Missy Mazzoli, Gabriela Montero, Nico Muhly, Xavier Foley, and Ayanna Witter-Johnson.
All Classical Radio’s Director of Music & Programming, John Pitman, recently spoke with Capuçon about the cellist’s passion for music, concern for the earth in the age of climate change, and a love of doing “crazy things,” such as climbing the French Alps near where he grew up. Hear their conversation below, and keep an ear out for the unique sound of the sirens of the gendarmes (so you know he’s calling from Paris!).
Gautier Capuçon’s bold, emotional, and multi-dimensional project, Gaïa, is available now on Warner Classics.
Read other posts by John Pitman
Program Director