John Pitman Reviews: Tomás Cotik’s Paganini Capriccio

All Classical Radio host John Pitman recently spoke with Portland violinist and Portland State University Professor of Violin, Tomás Cotik, about his unique approach to performing some of the most challenging works for solo violin: the Caprices of Nicolo Paganini.

On Tomás’ latest album, Paganini: Capriccio, he emphasizes the world in which Paganini lived, which wasn’t just as a virtuoso, but a composer inspired by Bel Canto opera. Dazzling pyrotechnics blend with achingly beautiful lyrical melodies; there’s that demonic quality to be found in such caprices as No. 24, but also angelic voices in the Cantabile and the “Moses Fantasy”, which features Portland pianist, Monica Ohuchi.

Paganini: Capriccio might be a good Halloween soundtrack, and it might also be just what you want to hear the morning after.