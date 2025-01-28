John Pitman Reviews: Simone Dinnerstein’s ‘The Eye is the First Circle’

American pianist Simone Dinnerstein’s latest album, The Eye is the First Circle, features iconic American composer Charles Ives’ Concord Sonata. The album is a live recording of Dinnerstein’s multimedia production at the Alexander Kasser Theater in Montclair State University, New Jersey.

The Eye is the First Circle was inspired in part by a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson’s essay Circles: “The life of man is a self-evolving circle, which, from a ring imperceptibly small, rushes on all sides outwards to new and larger circles, and that without end.”

All Classical Radio host John Pitman speaks with Simone about this monumental and challenging yet profound and personal piece – and journey, by the artist in this case – learning, performing and recording a piano sonata inspired by American literature, the landscape and experience.

Hear their conversation below:

Simone Dinnerstein’s The Eye is the First Circle is available to stream and purchase on her website simonedinnerstein.com.