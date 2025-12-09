Give today: 888-899-5722

John Pitman Reviews: Ember’s ‘Birds of Paradise’

John Pitman’s latest conversation is with harpist Emily Levin, and a new group named Ember. They specialize in works for harp, violin and cello. Ember’s new album (on Azica, to be released in September 2025) is titled Birds of Paradise, which echoes one of the pieces on their album.

Levin, who is also principal harpist of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, invited violinist Julia Choi and cellist Christine Lamprea to explore this specialized, though gradually growing, repertoire for their combination of instruments. In her chat, Emily shares the history of the harp and its role in society, including the contrast of how historically the instrument was played by women domestically, but by men in larger forums, such as the symphony orchestra. The music, by Henriette Renié, Angélica Negrón, and Reena Esmail, is stunningly beautiful, and full of invention and variety.

Ember will release its debut album Birds of Paradise on Azica Records in September 2025. Learn more at emilylevinharp.com/ensembles.

