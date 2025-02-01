John Pitman Reviews: Joshua Roman’s ‘Immunity’
Cellist Joshua Roman began to experience something beyond a case of Covid, early in the pandemic. It soon became apparent that the virus had advanced to become long Covid, which consists of symptoms that vary widely from one person to the next. While coming to terms with this life-changing condition, Joshua had to learn a new way of approaching the playing of the cello, performing publicly, and collaborating with musicians.
Immunity, Joshua’s first solo album, is a form of document of those experiences, but also functions as a line of communication to his audience, especially as a connector to others with long Covid.
In this interview with All Classical Program Director John Pitman, Roman shares his encounters with this serious, long-term illness, how it changed his approach to music and performing, and how it strengthened his connections with friends and fellow musicians, and the people who come to hear him play.
Hear their conversation below:
Joshua Roman’s Immunity is available now on Bright Shiny Things on the artist’s website, joshuaroman.com.