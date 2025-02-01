John Pitman Reviews: Joshua Roman’s ‘Immunity’

Cellist Joshua Roman began to experience something beyond a case of Covid, early in the pandemic. It soon became apparent that the virus had advanced to become long Covid, which consists of symptoms that vary widely from one person to the next. While coming to terms with this life-changing condition, Joshua had to learn a new way of approaching the playing of the cello, performing publicly, and collaborating with musicians.

Immunity, Joshua’s first solo album, is a form of document of those experiences, but also functions as a line of communication to his audience, especially as a connector to others with long Covid.